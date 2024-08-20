Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.80 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of LKQ worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $3,839,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in LKQ by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

