Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.15 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $264.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $267.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.