Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lennox International worth $33,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $578.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.18. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $594.65.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.62.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

