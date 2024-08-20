Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,297 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NYSE:OVV opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

