Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

