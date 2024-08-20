Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,060 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

