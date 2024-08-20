Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,365 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $30,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 236,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

