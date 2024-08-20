Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,979 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Jabil worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

