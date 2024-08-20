Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 475,316 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,327 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $53.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

