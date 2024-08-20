Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 63,815 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Avantor worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

