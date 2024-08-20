Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 71,157 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 934,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $27,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

