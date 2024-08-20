Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
