Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.44 on September 24th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

