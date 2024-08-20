Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 23,290 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $275,520.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,240.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $493,441.56.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Further Reading

