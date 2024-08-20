Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

