Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 131.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 56,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 21.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -143.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

