Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

