The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.87.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

