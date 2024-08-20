The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.57.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 732,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.