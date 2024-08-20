The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

