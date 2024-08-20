The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,859,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vita Coco by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.