Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

