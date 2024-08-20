Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Fawwad Qureshi Sells 640 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

