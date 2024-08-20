Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

UNP stock opened at $246.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

