United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 63,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

UPS stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

