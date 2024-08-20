United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $992,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $992,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,266 shares of company stock worth $38,358,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $348.58 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $350.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

