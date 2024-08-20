UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,538,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

NYSE UNH opened at $576.21 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $591.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

