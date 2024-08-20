Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Michelle K. Lee Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $13,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of U stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

