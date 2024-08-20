Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 177,265 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

