VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HODL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,394,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

