Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

