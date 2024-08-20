Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

