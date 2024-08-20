Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

