Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pinterest by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

