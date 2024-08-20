Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141,709.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 615,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 615,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 140,727 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 103,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 698.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.