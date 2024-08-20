Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 265,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

