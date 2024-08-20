Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $288,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

