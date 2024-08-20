Wrapped Matic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.31 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and approximately $25.31 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 129,597,606 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 128,933,026.88323106 with 129,854,454.42524397 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.44443053 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3351 active market(s) with $25,481,714.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

