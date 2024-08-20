ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.