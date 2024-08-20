ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIMGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Earnings History for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.