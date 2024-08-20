Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.21.

Shares of ZS opened at $195.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

