2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.88. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 1,572,908 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

