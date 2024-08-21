3,624 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
