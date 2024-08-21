3,624 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.