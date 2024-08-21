3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.10

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.10 and last traded at $128.21, with a volume of 255330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More