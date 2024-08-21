63,112 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,969. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

