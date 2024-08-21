7,652 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Stash Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,377,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 68,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,015. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

