ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.16

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. ABCMETA has a market cap of $17,216.62 and approximately $0.16 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.95 or 0.99906674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

