Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.6% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 6,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,883. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

