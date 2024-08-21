Abrdn Healthcare Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:HQH)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.