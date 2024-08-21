Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE:ACP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,675. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Featured Stories

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

