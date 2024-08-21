Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,831. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
